NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's 3 First-Quarter Interceptions Against Chargers

It's been a first quarter to forget for Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence tonight.

Through 15 minutes of play in the Jaguars-Chargers Wild Card matchup, Lawrence has thrown not one, not two, but three interceptions.

To make matters worse for Jacksonville, Lawrence has completed just one more pass to his own team (4) this Saturday than he's completed to Chargers defenders.

"This is Trevor Lawrence’s first game with 3 interceptions all season. He’s completed as many passes to the Chargers as he has his own team so far," NFL analyst Field Yates wrote.

Yates' tweet came moments before the first quarter ended. Lawrence's final pass in the period moved his total up to four completions on the night.

What does the NFL world have to say about Lawrence's disastrous first quarter?

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 0.6 QB rating before…" one football fan claimed.

"Doug [Pederson] said show me your best Wentz impersonation. Trevor: Challenge accepted," another Twitter user writes.

"He's on pace to throw more picks today than he did all regular season!" Mike said.

The Chargers have dominated the Jaguars through a quarter and a half of football this evening.

With eight minutes left to go in the first half, Los Angeles leads Jacksonville 17-0.