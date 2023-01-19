NFL World Reacts To Troubling Aldon Smith Report

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL defensive end Aldon Smith had an eight-season career with three organizations. He made the All-Rookie Team, was a one-time Pro Bowler and played for three postseason teams.

Unfortunately, Smith's career was marred by poor decisions and legal issues. The latest development came today, as we learned that Smith is facing significant prison time. This stems from felony drunk driving charges Smith received in 2021.

Those in the football world reacted to the latest chapter in Smith's fall from grace.

One fan echoed a popular sentiment, noting that Smith's upside was wasted by his poor personal life decisions.

Elsewhere, Smith's sad tale reminded one fan of Justin Blackmon. A former Jacksonville Jaguar, Blackmon's brief NFL career was brought to an end following DUI arrests and substance abuse issues.

For those curious about how Smith's legal process may play out, Florida-based attorney Matt Tympanick shed light on the sentence Aldon may receive.

"If the DA's Office agreed to a cap, they very likely had the victim on board with that. I have to think the Judge is going to give him jail (9 months to a 1 year) and some probation. Sounds fair and just," he tweeted.

No matter the conclusion of Smith's legal battles, his career will serve as a cautionary tale of wasted talent due to reckless choices and alcohol abuse.