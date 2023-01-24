NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Dalvin Cook Announcement

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will make his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance, replacing an injured Tony Pollard in the 2023 games.

Cook had 264 carries for 1,173 yards, both of which ranked sixth in the NFL, this season. It marked his fourth campaign with more than 1,000 rushing yards. He did average a career-low 4.4 yards per carry.

"His trade value just went up," one fan said.

"Trade while value is high," another said.

The Vikings could cut or trade Cook this offseason. Cook’s 2023 cap hit currently sits at $14.1 million and if the Vikings cut or trade him before June 1, they’d save roughly $8 million against the cap.

While Vikings fans are excited about the increased trade value making it to the Pro Bowl brings, other teams' fans feel snubbed.

"Would have given it to Jamaal Williams this dude had 17 TDs and deserve to be in the Pro Bowl!!!," another said.

"KEN WALKER SNUBBED? For this back field tackle merchant," one fan said.

The most defended player is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who's rushed for 746 yards and 11 touchdowns in six regular-season games with the team. He's also caught for 464 yards and four touchdowns.

"It’s funny how Cmc didn’t make it," a fan said.

"Cook made it in over CMC…" one fan said.

"Do people not realize CMC is alive?" someone said.

"McCaffrey?" a fan said.

Cook is the sixth Vikings player to make the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, joining quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, long snapper Andrew DePaola and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith on the NFC roster.

The new-look 2023 Pro Bowl Games start at 12 p.m. ET on Feb. 5.