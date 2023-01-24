NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Ezekiel Elliott Announcement

Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain a Cowboy in 2023.

Speaking to reporters following Dallas' divisional round loss to San Francisco on Sunday, the Cowboys' running back said so himself.

"Definitely thought about it. I want to be here. I don't have a crystal ball but I want to be here," Elliott said earlier in the week.

A new report surfacing last night appears to back up Zeke's comments from Sunday.

According to the Dallas News' Michael Gehlken, Elliott would like to stay in Dallas next season and he's willing to take a pay cut to do so.

Elliott, 28, will be entering his eighth NFL season in 2023.

For Dallas, keeping Zeke around appears to a priority, at least per Gehlken's report.

Here's what the NFL world is saying about the latest Ezekiel Elliott announcement.

"He needs to get healthy .. not sure what he has left in the tank. I miss his runs," Troy said.

"900 yards, 12 TDs, and phenomenal in the pass blocking realm. Depending on the resize, absolutely retain him," Trey writes.

Some Cowboys' fans, however, weren't so thrilled to hear the news about Zeke's potential return next season.

"I appreciate what he's done for the team but I think it's time to move on," Matt says.

"He'd better be willing to take a paycut AND a demotion to permanent backup to Pollard," Richard tweeted.