NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Kellen Moore Announcement

Will the Dallas Cowboys lose both of their coordinators to head coaching positions this coming offseason?

Dan Quinn is one of the most sought-after coordinators in the NFL right now. But he's not the only Cowboys assistant being targeted for a head coaching job.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' head coaching job on Tuesday.

"The #Panthers are interviewing #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching job today, per source," said Tom Pelissero.

Kellen Moore's offense didn't exactly put on a clinic in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers last Sunday. But he's still regarded as one of the brighter offensive minds in the NFL.

"Kellen Moore knows that Dak and the Cowboys can only go so far... he's a smart man to try and get out," one Twitter user wrote.

"As a Cowboys fan I hope he nails it. Absolutely should be the Panthers head coach…," one sarcastic Cowboys fan said.

Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr., meanwhile, wants nothing to do with Moore.

"We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the cowboys, Ain't no way in hell Moore is coaching us with that trash last play," Smith said.

The Panthers certainly seem interested in Kellen Moore, and it's obvious he wants a head coaching job.

Will the Cowboys offensive coordinator be the next head coach in Carolina?