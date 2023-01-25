NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jimmy Garoppolo Update

Despite the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo's broken foot in Week 13 was initially thought to be season-ending, speculation has swirled in recent weeks that the San Francisco 49ers might have their quarterback available once again during the postseason.

If that's going to be the case, the 49ers will have to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that Garoppolo is not expected to be available for the team's NFC Championship showdown with the Eagles. Rookie Brock Purdy will start behind center.

While reports have indicated that Purdy, the seventh-round draft pick who replaced Garoppolo and has led the 49ers to seven straight wins as a starter, will continue to start regardless of Garoppolo's health, Shanahan would likely sleep better if he were to have Garoppolo available. The 49ers have had brutal injury luck to the quarterback position this season, with Week One starter Trey Lance suffering a broken ankle in Week Two.

49ers fans on Twitter, though, don't seem too concerned about Garoppolo's absence. They're all in on Purdy.

"'I don't want to have him this week,' fixed it," one fan tweeted.

"I wouldn't expect to have him this year," wrote another. "If Purdy gets you to the SB the only way he isn't playing in it can be injury."

Purdy's streak of throwing multiple touchdown passes in ever game since Garoppolo's injury ended during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Still, he's played well. In his eight extended appearances, Purdy has completed 65.9 percent of his passes and thrown 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions.

If Purdy can lead the 49ers to a win in Philadelphia this week, he'll go from fan favorite to legend. Kickoff for the matchup is set for 3 p.m.