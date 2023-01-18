NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Kirk Cousins Announcement

With the Minnesota Vikings' wild-card defeat to the New York Giants last week came questions surrounding Kirk Cousins' future. Following the quarterback's arrival from Washington in 2018, Cousins has been entrenched as the team's starter.

But having made it to the playoffs only twice during that span, and never advancing beyond the divisional round, Cousins' level of play has some fans wondering if it's time to move on to another quarterback.

Today, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave what could be interpreted as a modest endorsement of Cousins' future in Minnesota.

"Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said 'it’s our expectation' Kirk Cousins will be the Vikings’ quarterback in 2023. Couldn’t say at this point whether that would be Cousins playing the final year of his deal or receiving an extension this offseason," Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune reported.

Kirk Cousins still has another year on contract with the Vikings, so it's wise of Adofo-Mensah not to rock the boat too heavily. Even still, football executives have given firmer endorsements than saying it's 'their expectation' to have a player return.

"Next season is Kirk’s last with the Vikings for sure," one fan wrote.

"Seems like I heard this somewhere else recently," another fan commented. "He gone!"

If Cousins returns to U.S. Bank Stadium without a contract extension, the Vikings' GM may have provided a tell that the team will look elsewhere at QB for 2024 and beyond.