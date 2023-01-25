NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Patrick Mahomes Update

It's a good day in Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back at practice on Wednesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“He did the walkthrough this morning and he'll practice this afternoon,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Mahomes has maintained that he'll be ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship since his injury.

"He’s not human," one fan said.

"Why on earth is he practicing," another said.

Mahomes is set to go up against his kryptonite in Joe Burrow. The Bengals quarterback is 3-0 against Mahomes and the Chiefs, including last year's conference championship game.

Mahomes suffered his high ankle sprain on Jan. 21 and is expected to play on it eight days after, when the injury can typically take six to eight weeks — or longer — to fully heal.

"What high ankle sprain? He’s an alien. I can’t wait until Sunday. Niners/Eagles & Joey Burrrrrr/Mahomes," a fan said.

"The expectation is that he would play. This is well-known. The issue is that he has a high ankle sprain and this will hobble him. You do not heal from those swiftly," another said.

Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns with one ankle against the Jaguars. But we won't know the full extent of the injury and how it impacts his mobility until Sunday.