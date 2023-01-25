NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About The Chiefs

Joe Burrow doesn't care about the point spread, Patrick Mahomes' injury or anything else giving the Bengals an edge over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Why?

Because he knows the Super Bowl LIV champions are battle tested.

"They're still the team to beat, and we're coming for them," Burrow said.

Other fans, not so much.

"LMAOO don’t act like ur the underdog here," one fan said.

"How? You beat them AT their place last season if anything the Bengals are the team to beat," another fan said.

Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes and the Chiefs, including last year's conference championship game, where the Bengals won by slim margin to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

"Very hollow in his response. He knows they’re road favorites. Can’t lean into that underdog role anymore," a fan said.

"Bengals still leaning into the underdog card," another said.

The Bengals are -2.5 favorites over the Chiefs at various sportsbooks, including DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, BetRivers and more. The line shifted after the Bengals opened as +1.5 underdogs.

The four-point swing (from +1.5 to -2.5) is the fourth-most for a playoff game over the last 20 seasons.

"Wrong Joe, your the big bad Bengals that we should be scared of, obviously your the favorites," a fan said.

So far in the postseason, Burrow completed 46-of-68 attempts for 451 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's also rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown.

"This coming from "The championship window is open every year of my career", Mr. "I am him" and the team that publicly proclaims they are coming to "Burrowhead". He and Cincy are the defending AFC champs with a 10 game win streak. No one is buying underdog," one fan said.