NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor’s Viral Quote

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor took a different approach from his calm, cool, and collected QB Joe Burrow.

In a moment of candor, Taylor acknowledged the grueling nature of an NFL season. His squad had to navigate 18 regular season games as a warm-up for the postseason, where his team now readies for a conference championship showdown.

Discussing his search for motivation so late into the season, Taylor had this to say.

"I'll search every inch of the internet to get it," Taylor told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

While this quote spoke to Taylor's dedication to his team's success, his phrasing led to some on Twitter having some fun with the fourth-year head coach.

"Zac Taylor is a True Poster," quipped Chris Vannini.

"Starting to believe this is why Bill Belichick tries as hard as he can to keep his players off of social media," added another Twitter user.

Stephen DeAugustino interpreted Taylor's anecdote as a positive, tweeting, "You think the Bengals are going to lose with a true hater at the helm??? This level of spite is what the Lombardi is made out of. Respect."

Indeed, if Taylor is looking for naysayers online they will be easy to find. Even with a high-ankle sprain, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hard to overlook when everything is on the line.

If nothing else, Taylor's gained respect from his similarly-online peers.