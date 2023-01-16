NFL World Rips John Harbaugh For His Interview With Melissa Stark

John Harbaugh interviews with Melissa Stark

The NFL world is not happy with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh tonight.

Harbaugh interviewed with NBC sideline reporter Melissa Starks during the Ravens-Bengals playoff game on Sunday night.

Stark asked a couple of great questions, but Harbaugh didn't treat them with much respect. He even ended the interview prematurely when he flashed a grin and simply said: "We'll just see how the game goes, okay? Thanks."

As expected, football fans are very happy with Harbaugh for his interview behavior.

"Harbaugh did not like Melissa Stark’s questions," Barstool Sports tweeted.

"John Harbaugh was not enjoying that interview with Melissa Stark," said Awful Announcing.

"Wish Melissa Stark had seen Harbs was going to be salty in that sideline interview and just dropped a 'Hey John, why isn't Lamar Jackson here with the team?' Just go all in," said Frank Schwab.

"If you want to do away with in game interviews I am ALL for that. But right now they’re here, and these guys KNOW they have to do them. So grow up and do them. You get asked a tough question? Answer it and move on. Melissa Stark is the best in the biz damn right she’s gonna push," said Jessie Coffield.

John Harbaugh shouldn't treat sideline reporters so poorly.