NFL World Saddened By Josh Allen Development

Bills QB Josh Allen © Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' season has come to a sad end.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals won with ease in Buffalo on Sunday, ending Allen's season in the process.

The loss is clearly impacting Allen, who had Super Bowl aspirations.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Allen sat at his locker for a long time before he finally began getting ready to leave the stadium.

"Josh Allen sat in his locker, still in his uniform, for a long time just looking at his phone and looking almost shocked. He finally just hit the shower," Russini tweeted.

Fans feel awful for the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

"Allen's MO after losses. Guy takes them as hard as any player in the league. #Bills #BillsMafia," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"An incredible season by JA, all things considered. Didn't work out well today. This one is going to sting for a while," a Twitter user said.

As if that isn't sad enough, Allen reflected on all the Bills have been through this season after the game. His answer is heartbreaking.

“Everything that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds. It sucks," he said.

Hang in there, Josh Allen. There's always next season.