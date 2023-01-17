NFL World Shocked By Cowboys Kicker's Performance

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Maher will wake up tomorrow morning wishing tonight's wild card game was a nightmare.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker has missed not one, not two, not three, yes four extra point attempts tonight.

It's simply the most mind-boggling performance we have witnessed by an NFL kicker in the sport's history.

Fans are speechless.

"Aye we gotta check Brett Maher’s phone records at this point. Something is up," said Robert Griffin III.

"Brett Maher missing kicks tonight," said Pardon My Take.

"BRETT MAHER HAS MISSED ALL 4 EXTRA POINTS," SportsCenter tweeted.

"As Brett Maher misses an extra point attempt for third time this game, it appears Dak Prescott would like to 'go for f***ing two,'" said Jori Epstein.

"Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses again. That's 0-for-4 on extra point tries tonight. 'Oh my goodness.'- Peyton Manning 'Just got the shanks a little bit.'- Dan Campbell Peyton Manning just shakes his head and wants to chuck his football across the room," said Awful Announcing.

The Cowboys will be looking for a new kicker this week.

They desperately need one ahead of the divisional round in San Francisco.