NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday.

The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday.

The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed by three points and faced a fourth and one in their own territory.

The play call came in late, the Dolphins took too long to get set and couldn't get the snap off in time. A delay of game was called, pushing the offense back five yards for a fourth and six. Miami could not convert.

"What’s crazy about that 4th down delay of game is that the original play clock ran down to 14 seconds before the officials bumped it back to 25 seconds. Miami had 51 seconds to the get ball snapped and couldn’t get it off on time," said Field Yates.

"delay of game on 4th and a foot with the season on the line is nuts," said Shea Serrano.

"Fourth and foot and delay of game is most Dolphin thing ever. Unfortunate and unacceptable," said Barry Jackson.

"4th and a foot. All you need to do is sneak 15 seconds come off the play clock, then it resets to a 25-second play clock, and you still get a delay of game McDaniel is woefully unprepared for the moment. That is inexcusable," said JaguarGator9.

Mike McDaniel deserves a ton of heat for his mistake on Sunday.