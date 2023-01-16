NFL World Shocked By Lamar Jackson's Decision

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Is Lamar Jackson separating himself from the Baltimore Ravens' organization?

According to multiple reports, Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati for tonight's playoff game.

That's a pretty bad sign about his future with the franchise, all things considered.

Jackson and the Ravens have been unable to come to an agreement on a longterm contract and now he's not even traveling to a playoff game with his team.

"NBC Broadcast reported that Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team to the wild-card matchup in Cincinnati," Sarah Ellison said.

"Lamar Jackson didn’t travel with the team to this game? Yeesh," said Peter Schrager.

Rumors are that Lamar Jackson didnt travel with the team for the Playoff game? Injured or not, unless you are fucking DEAD, you're ass should be with your teammates on that sideline. Contract talks or not. Be a fucking leader. Tsk tsk. Speaks volumes.

"Lamar Jackson didn’t travel to the game??? That is so pathetic. Could be coaching up the backup. Rallying your guys. What a scrub," one fan wrote.

It's entirely possible this is a non-story and the Ravens want to keep Lamar Jackson home, but that'd be pretty unusual.

The Ravens battle the Bengals tonight. A trip to the divisional round is on the line.