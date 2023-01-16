NFL World Shocked By Tyler Huntley's Huge Mistake
Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley just made one of the biggest mistakes in these NFL Playoffs.
Huntley and the Ravens were on the verge of taking a lead over the Bengals in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's playoff game.
One yard out from the end zone, Huntley and the Ravens ran a quarterback sneak to try and score a touchdown. Disaster ensued.
Huntley fumbled the ball as he attempted to stretch it over the goal line. Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard recovered it and returned it to the house for a touchdown.
"Oh. My. God. Tyler Huntley fumbles trying to go over the goal-line and Sam Hubbard takes it back the other way 98 yards for a Bengals TD. A 14-point swing," said Ari Meirov.
"TYLER HUNTLEY STUFFED AT THE GOALINE. SAM HUBBARD TAKES IT ALL THE WAY TO THE HOUSE," said Pardon My Take.
"Tyler Huntley leaps on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but he doesn't come close to breaking the plane. The ball comes loose and Bengals return it for 98-yard TD. Baltimore thought it was on verge of taking control of game. Devastating for Ravens. Absolutely devastating," said Jamison Hensley.
A potentially game-costing mistake from Tyler Huntley, who'd been playing so well up to that point.
The Bengals lead the Ravens by a touchdown in the fourth quarter.