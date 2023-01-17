NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game.

Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny.

According to David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for the Athletic, ticket prices for Sunday's divisional-round matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys have rocketed to an average of $1,420 on the secondary market.

"49ers-Cowboys tickets are selling for an average price of $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since Dallas won last night," Lombardi tweeted.

The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco and is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

Fans seem either impressed or appalled by the ticket prices, depending on who you ask.

"Niners fans don't resell like Cowboys fans," one fan tweeted, "hard af to get tickets now."

"Ridiculous," another fan wrote. "I'll stay home and eat better food."

"Guess I won't be buying tickets then," posted a third.

The increase in ticket prices suggests that both fanbases are clamoring for seats, despite the fact that some around the NFL have grumbled about the league putting the Cowboys at a disadvantage with its scheduling. The 49ers' Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks kicked off roughly 52 hours prior to the Cowboys' Monday night win over the Bucs.

Both the 49ers and Cowboys appear to be legitimate contenders to win their first Super Bowl since the 1990s. The 49ers last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following the 1994 season, with the Cowboys winning the following year. The winner will face the victor of Saturday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants in the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers are listed as early 3.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings.