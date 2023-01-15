NFL World Stunned By Dolphins' Performance Today

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world didn't give Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins much of a chance today against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Yet the team overcame a 17-0 first half deficit and, remarkably, went into the locker room trailing by just three points at halftime.

It's been a swift and stunning comeback that has turned Twitter upside down.

"Good for the Dolphins. 1000% thought this was gonna be a blowout," tweeted Boston Connor of The Pat McAfee Show.

He was hardly alone in expressing those sentiments.

"The Dolphins players haven’t flinched," tweeted Emmanuel Acho. "This is incredible mental fortitude by this team. When they could’ve folded, they didn’t. Absolutely impressive first half!"

And of course, with praise of the Dolphins comes condemnation of the Bills for permitting this first half rally.

"Dolphins have scored 17 points unanswered. To call the second quarter atrocious would be an understatement," wrote Matt Bove of news station WKBW.