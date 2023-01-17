NFL World Stunned By Sean Payton's Latest Interview

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton wants to coach in the NFL again.

While that statement itself might not be surprising given the vast amount of rumors lately, Payton's most recent interview has certainly left the NFL world scratching its collective head.

According to the Texans' official Twitter page this Monday, Houston has completed an interview with Payton for their open head coaching position.

Payton has been linked several teams this offseason, including the Broncos, Panthers, and most recently, the Chargers.

Seeing the Texans on his interview list Monday was, to say the least, mildly surprising.

Don't just take our word for it, though. Here's what the NFL world had to say about Payton's interview with Houston today.

Recognizing that a Payton-to-Houston move is likely a long shot, one Texans' fan simply said "We can dream."

Sports Illustrated's Andrew Brandt, however, notes that Houston has the draft capital to work out a potential deal with the Saints.

"They have extra first-round picks to get him (courtesy of Cleveland)," he said.

Some in the NFL world cannot believe teams are beginning to announce interviews.

"Bro dont tease me like this," Benny said.

"So they’re just announcing when they interview coaches now? Imagine the chaos if NCAAF did this," Austin writes.

Expect rumors surrounding Payton's next team to intensify over the next few weeks.