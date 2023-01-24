NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.

These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.

Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted to return to Michigan for another season. This left Payton as the market's most prized option. He reportedly interviewed with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, though fans didn't receive an update until today.

And the latest development is a surprising one. According to reporter Benjamin Allbright, there isn't "much of a market" for Payton.

Allbright continued, "Jobs he [Payton] wanted didn't open, and outside of Denver (we'll see about AZ) there just hasn't been much interest. Strong possibility he goes back to TV."

It's an intriguing update and a stark departure from his previous perception as a hot commodity on the coaching market. While jobs may materialize with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals, as Allbright alluded to, it appears Payton may have misevaluated the demand for his services.

However, fans aren't convinced.

"Keep pushing a ghost narrative...the reality is all teams without a HC are waiting Payton decision before making a move," one fan wrote.

"Who’s to say what jobs he wanted? It’d be very arrogant to express desire for a job that isn’t open…until it’s open. Sounds like a bunch of nonsense to me," a Twitter user speculated.

Fans learned last week that if a team hired Payton, they'd have to pay between $20 million and $25 million for his services. That would come in addition to whatever the New Orleans Saints' asking price is for Payton, which would figure to be a valuable draft pick at a minimum.

With the context of this asking price, it's perhaps understandable that a rebuilding franchise wouldn't want to part with these assets for a coach.