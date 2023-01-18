NFL World Surprised By Marissa Lawrence's Waffle House Decision

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Incredibly, Trevor Lawrence might have actually made more headlines for what he did after leading the Jacksonville Jaguars back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night than the comeback itself.

Following the game, a 31-30 Jaguars win, Lawrence took a group of his teammates to a celebratory dinner at Waffle House.

Word has now emerged that Lawrence got an assist from his wife, Marissa Lawrence, in making the viral meal happen. Lawrence told reporters on Tuesday that Marissa actually made a reservation for the group of about 20 players at the Jacksonville Beach Waffle House.

"Trevor Lawrence says his wife Marissa made a reservation at Waffle house for the team — a Waffle House first, lol," John Shipley of the Jaguar Report tweeted. "He promised Brandon Scherff and E.J. Perry that they'd go to WH after a game because neither had ever been."

No surprise, NFL Twitter has been quite amused by the idea of Marissa Lawrence making a reservation at Waffle House. It was news to some that the 24-hour diner even accepts reservations — and it might not for those parties that don't include NFL stars.

"This is what real leadership looks like," Robert Mays of the Athletic tweeted in response to the news.

"Jacksonville's First Lady taking care of important business," another fan wrote. "Love to see it."

"Fellas, if you have a girl who is willing to make a reservation at Waffle House YOU MARRY HER," posted a third.

Others are praising Trevor Lawrence for fulfilling his duty as a Georgia native by making sure those of his teammates who had never experienced Waffle House found out what they had been missing.

"Thanks for righting this wrong too," a fan tweeted at Lawrence. "No one should go through life without experiencing WH."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes might be the most well-known quarterback-and-wife tandem going in the NFL these days. But the late-night Waffle House trip may have made Trevor and Marissa the most popular, at least for the time being.

Lawrence will face Mahomes on the field when the Jaguars travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Saturday.