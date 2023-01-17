NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.

So it came as a surprise when Sports Media Watch reported that tonight's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys would be the last game the pair call all season.

"Tonight marks the earliest NFL season finale for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in more than 20 years," the account reported. "The pair will get an additional playoff game starting next season as ESPN/ABC get into the Divisional Round rotation in the new TV deal."

The pair are generally well-received on the mic and received plaudits for their classy handling of Damar Hamlin's medical emergency.

The duo's light postseason workload is also noteworthy when considering the prolific payday they received with ESPN.

Some fans spoke to the gravity Buck and Aikman bring to a game.

"When I hear Buck, it just makes me feel the game is important."

Another lamented the reality of Buck and Aikman leaving Fox Sports for ESPN prior to the start of the season.

"The problem with Joe Buck & Aikman leaving for ESPN is that this is sadly the only playoff game they get to call."