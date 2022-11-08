Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Micah Parsons' Recruiting Efforts

One of the NFL's most feared pass rushers has made his opinion very clear on Odell Beckham Jr.

Quoting a tweet Tuesday which featured Beckham in a Cowboys jersey, Micah Parsons is seemingly all-in on Dallas signing the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Responding to Parsons' recruiting efforts, Odell replied by saying he's just trying to win wherever he goes, though noting a personal connection between the Cowboys' linebacker and free agent receiver.

"Lolol sheeeed u tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go," Beckham Jr. replied to Parsons in a tweet Tuesday.

Beckham, who's recovering from an ACL tear in last season's Super Bowl, has garnered interest from several of the top teams in football this season.

According to Beckham, the destinations on the top of his list include the Packers, Bills, Giants, and yes, the Dallas Cowboys.

Parsons' recruiting pitch this Tuesday echoes a similar sentiment expressed by Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy, who yesterday said of Beckham, "I've always been a huge fan of his. All the guys that I've worked with – with the NY Giants and the Cleveland Browns – everybody has nothing but great things to say about him."

Dallas could certainly use a receiver as talented as Beckham. Through eight games this season, only one Cowboys wideout (CeeDee Lamb) is averaging over 50 yards receiving per contest, a mark Beckham Jr. has eclipsed in five of six seasons where he's played more than 12 games.

As Beckham enters the final stages of his ACL recovery, all eyes will be on the free agent receiver wherever he chooses to sign for the rest of this season.