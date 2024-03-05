Panthers To Cut Former SEC Star Tight End, per Report

The Carolina Panthers are soon expected to part ways with veteran tight end Hayden Hurst.

Hurst, 30, joined Carolina after a one-year stint with the Bengals in 2022. This past season, he appeared in nine games (starting eight) and tallied 18 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown.

The sixth-year tight end missed the final eight games of the 2023 NFL season due to a concussion.

"New: Panthers plan to release TE Hayden Hurst, according to sources. The veteran is due a $1.85M roster bonus on March 16," Panthers insider Joe Person reports.

A first-round pick of the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hurst never wound up finding his footing in Baltimore and was later traded to the Falcons before the 2020 NFL season.

In his first year with Atlanta, Hurst would experience his first true 'breakout' campaign. He recorded a career-high 56 catches, set a new personal best with 571 receiving yards and found the end zone six times.

Look for Hurst to find a new home sooner rather than later this NFL offseason.

