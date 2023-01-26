Panthers' Second Choice For Head Coaching Job Reportedly Revealed

The Carolina Panthers have made the first hire of the 2023 NFL coaching cycle, tabbing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to take over for the fired Matt Rhule.

Reich, who was fired himself nine games into his fifth season in Indianapolis, brings head coaching experience to the job, as well as deep ties to the Carolina franchise. Reich started the first three games in Panthers history at quarterback and threw the team's first touchdown pass after it was founded in 1995.

Those attributes made him a sensible hire for a team looking to rebuild around a new starting quarterback. We now also know who Reich beat out for the job.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that the Panthers' decision came down to Reich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore, a former quarterback himself who has spent the past three seasons leading the Dallas offense, interviewed for the job on Wednesday and reportedly impressed the front office enough that they kept him in Charlotte overnight. In the end, though, the Panthers went with the more experienced candidate over the 34-year-old Moore.

"The Carolina Panthers interviewed a number of candidates here for their head coaching job," Pelissero said. "Really in recent days it came down to Frank Reich as well as Kellen Moore, who was the last coach that they interviewed, the Cowboys offensive coordinator. They spent some time on him, ended up keeping him overnight to continue the conversation. Moore fit in what the Panthers initially seemed to be set out to find, which was that young offensive coordinator, a really smart offensive mind that they could grow with. However, in Frank Reich, they have a known commodity here."

The other finalist for the Panthers' position was reportedly Steve Wilks. Wilks took over as interim coach after Rhule was fired and guided the Panthers to a 6-6 record across their final 12 games.

Pelissero also tweeted that, while Wilks might not remain in Carolina, he does intend to coach in 2023, and teams around the league were impressed enough with his performance this season that he's expected to have options.

Reich will try to rebuild a Panthers franchise that has experienced just one winning season and has not won a playoff game since its run to the Super Bowl in 2015.

As for Moore, he's expected to return to Mike McCarthy's staff in Dallas.