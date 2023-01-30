Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke.

Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals.

Hint: It's not very friendly.

"Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter.

"Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the sports world. It's directed at teams and players who lose in the playoffs and now, as a result, have plenty of time to vacation.

So Brittany is essentially telling the Bengals to enjoy vacationing while the Chiefs keep preparing for the Super Bowl. That's cold, Brittany, but well played.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. earned their trip to Arizona with a hard-fought win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Chiefs-Eagles will play in Arizona for the Super Bowl in two weeks.