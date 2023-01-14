Patriots Assistant Reportedly Turns Down Head Coaching Interview

New England Patriots fans haven't gotten a whole lot of good news lately, as their team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

But some arrived Saturday. It sounds like defensive assistant Jerod Mayo will be back with the team in 2023.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that Mayo, who is listed as the inside linebackers coach for the Patriots, has turned down a request from the Carolina Panthers to interview for their head coaching vacancy.

"It's my understanding that Jerod Mayo has informed the Carolina Panthers he will not be interviewing with them for their open head coaching job," Perry tweeted.

The news comes a few days after the Patriots released a rare press release announcing that they were working to sign Mayo to a long-term extension.

Earlier in the week, Mayo turned down a request from the Cleveland Browns to interview for their defensive coordinator role. Declining a head coaching interview, however, comes as a bit of a surprise.

It sounds like Mayo, who has shared some defensive coordinator responsibilities with Steve Belichick, the son of head coach Bill Belichick, could be in line for a promotion in New England. The Patriots ranked eighth in the NFL in total defense this season.

Mayo has been on the Patriots' staff since 2019. He also played eight seasons as a linebacker for the team.

Mayo has garnered attention around the league in recent years. He interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their head coaching job in 2021 and then with both the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders a year ago.

But it sure looks like he's committed to the Patriots for the foreseeable future.