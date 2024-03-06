Peyton Manning Reportedly Interested In Adding Legendary NFL Coach For "GOAT Cast"

I think it’s safe to say NFL fans are enjoying Peyton Manning’s career post-retirement just as much as they enjoyed his playing career. Even before hanging up his helmet for good, Manning delivered laughs by appearing in several commercials and even hosted Saturday Night Live at one point.

He’s found success when teaming up with his brother Eli for the “Manningcast” of Monday Night Football on ESPN. Now, he’s considering giving legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick the same opportunity according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

“Manning hopes to bring Belichick into his company (Omaha Productions), which has partnerships with many big-name athletes, including David Ortiz, Sue Bird, and Manning’s brother, Eli,” he wrote “If Manning were to sign Belichick, the idea of teaming with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban ‘Manningcast’ is expected to be broached, according to officials briefed on the plans. Saban, considered by many the greatest college football coach of all time, joined ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ after retiring from Alabama. (ESPN/Omaha could call it the ‘GOAT Cast’)”.

Belichick has met with NBC and CBS executives according to Marchand’s sources, but he has yet to have an official meeting with ESPN.