Report: Peyton Manning Hopes to Pair Bill Belichick, Nick Saban on Alternate Broadcast

Peyton Manning is hoping to grow the Omaha Productions family with the hire of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick is without an NFL job heading into the 2024 season following his departure from the New England Patriots, leaving him potentially available for other business ventures.

Omaha Productions has produced several shows, but none more successful than ESPN's ManningCast — an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast hosted by Peyton and Eli.

Manning reportedly wants to pursue the alternate broadcast route for Belichick as well, with the hopes of pairing him alongside recently-retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"If Manning were to sign Belichick, the idea of teaming with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban 'Manningcast' is expected to be broached, according to officials briefed on the plans," Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Belichick is at all interested in this opportunity. On the other hand, Saban has already pledged his entrance into the sports media world as the newest member of ESPN's College GameDay team.

While coaching may not be in the cards for 2024, Belichick could stay active in the football world with this potential opportunity.

