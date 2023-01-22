Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL Playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to continue their recent dominance over the New York Giants when the two NFC East rivals collide in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

The Eagles (14-3) have had the upper hand in recent meetings, winning the last three and 11 of the last 13 matchups between the teams. That includes two victories against the Giants (10-7-1) this season, a 48-22 blowout in Week 14, and a 22-16 win just two weeks ago. Furthermore, Philadelphia has a 9-game winning streak against New York at Lincoln Financial Field

The Giants will be looking to turn things around and pull off the upset in order to advance to the next round of the playoffs. The Giants are a team that prides itself on its defense and they will be looking for an upset.

This will be a great Saturday of NFL Playoff football, don't miss a beat, and tune in today. Here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

When: Saturday, Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 21 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes

FOX (4K), FOX Deportes Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL throughout the Playoffs

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.