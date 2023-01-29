Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are coming off a 38-7 romp over the Giants last week as they look to their MVP candidate Jalen Hurts to lead them to Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The last time these two played, Philadelphia lost in a close 17-11 decision, and they will be eager to avenge that loss and advance to the Super Bowl.

After losing three of its first four road games earlier in the season, the 49ers have turned their fortunes around and are now riding a four-game winning streak on the road. The 49ers will look to continue their strong play away from home and secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and Eagles will be fighting for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Be sure to tune in, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.