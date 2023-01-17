Popular Social Media Platform Suspends Antonio Brown's Account On Tuesday

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown was swiftly criticized Tuesday for posting an explicit photo of Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children, to Snapchat.

Kyriss told TMZ that she was aware of the image posted and sharply condemned his actions.

Now, it appears Brown won't have a chance to post further inflammatory content on Snapchat. A representative of the social media platform told TMZ that AB's account has been suspended amid a review of his actions.

The Snapchat representative pointed out that Brown breached the company's code of ethics, specifically by promoting "sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind."

Brown's behavior certainly falls under the domain of bullying and harassment toward Kyriss. As David Hookstead of Outkick pointed out, Brown's Snapchat post likely violated Florida's laws against Revenge Porn.

Hookstead went into further detail.

"The Florida law states sharing images of people engaged in sexual acts 'without the depicted person’s consent' in an attempt to cause 'substantial emotional distress to the depicted person' is a first degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail."

This incident is just the latest misadventure for Brown, whose off-field failures have now overshadowed his playing career.