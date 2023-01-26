Pro Bowl Games: What You Need to Know

The NFL is introducing a new look and format to its longstanding exhibition event.

As Pro Bowl ratings continue to lag — last season's game was the least viewed since 2006 — the NFL is scrapping the traditional format for something new.

The league is bringing back its skills competition and combining it with three flag football games to determine the winning conference.

Between the end-of-season timing and lack of effort, the Pro Bowl has been by far the least exciting All-Star game in U.S. professional sports. Perhaps this format can breathe new life into the event.

So how exactly will this play out in the week before the Super Bowl?

How and when can I watch?

Under the new moniker "Pro Bowl Games," the Skills Competition will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Skills Competition will continue on Sunday, Feb. 5 along with the Flag Games. These events will be broadcast from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

How will the scoring work?

There are eight parts to the Skills Competition, with the winning conference getting three points per win, for a total of 24 possible points. The first two Flag Games (flag football) will award six points each to the winner, for a total of 12 possible points. Those point totals added together will be the starting score for the third and final flag football game, which determines the overall winner.

Flag football games will be 7-on-7 (sorry, linemen) with two 10-minute halves. Played on a 50-yard field, teams will have an opportunity for a one-point conversion from the 5-yard line after scoring touchdowns.

What are the Skills Competitions?

There will be eight competitions, with four taking place on Thursday and four more taking place on Sunday.

Thursday's events:

Dodgeball: This competition returns, with each conference getting two five-man teams. Each conference will have its offense and defense face off to see who represents them in the finals.

Lightning Round: This three-part challenge featuring 16 contestants from each conference is new to the Pro Bowl. The first part will have teammates toss water balloons to each other from increasing distances, with every pairing that completes their tosses advancing. The second round requires players to catch punts from a JUGS machine. In the last part, every remaining player will throw at a target above the opposing coach's head. Whoever hits the target enough to dump a bucket on the coach first wins.

Longest Drive: Four players from each conference will break out their golf clubs and get three swings in a longest drive contest. The farthest drive that remains on the fairway wins.

Precision Passing: All six quarterbacks will compete in an accuracy contest, with the highest score over one minute winning. Quarterbacks will aim to hit 10 targets, some of which are moving, as well as a long-toss bucket 60 yards away.

Sunday's events

Best Catch: Each conference will nominate two pass-catchers, and a fan vote from Thursday to Sunday, based on their highlights, will determine who represents their side. The two finalists will compete head-to-head in front of a panel of celebrity judges, with the highest score winning.

Gridiron Gauntlet: Each conference will have a team of six players to compete in a side-by-side relay. The race includes four 40-yard segments and features several obstacles including walls to scale, tables to go under, blocking sleds to push, and more.

Kick Tac Toe: The return of a fan favorite, each conference's kicker, punter, and long snapper will aim at a goal post split up like a Tic-Tac-Toe board. The first team to connect three squares in a row or hit five squares total wins.

Move the Chains: Each conference will have two five-man teams competing side-by-side, trying to pull a weighted wall 10 yards using first-down chains as quickly as possible. A best-of-three playoff format will determine the winner.

Who else is involved?

The Pro Bowl Games will also serve as a brother vs. brother grudge match of sorts with Peyton Manning serving as the AFC head coach and Eli Manning in the same role for the NFC. The elder Manning will be joined by defensive coordinator Ray Lewis, one of the greatest linebackers to ever play, and offensive coordinator Diana Flores, the quarterback for the Mexico Women's Flag National Team. Eli Manning will be assisted by defensive coordinator DeMarcus Ware, the nine-time Pro Bowler who finished with 138.5 sacks, and offensive coordinator Vanita Krouch, Flores' counterpart on the U.S. Women's Flag National Team.

How much will the players make?

More than just pride is on the line, as the winning conference will earn an $84,000 payday. Losers will still get $42,000, but there's definitely plenty of incentive to wind up on the winning team. That's quite a bit more than players used to make in the past, even adjusting for inflation.

Who is playing?

The league hasn't yet announced who will play in each competition, but the full rosters are as follows. Italicized denotes starter and an asterisk denotes that they will not compete. Players from the two teams that advance to Super Bowl LVII won't take part either.

NFC

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow

RB: Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry

FB: Patrick Ricard

WR: Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase

TE: Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews

OT: Laremy Tunsil, Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown Jr.

G: Joel Bitonio, Quenton Nelsno, Joe Thuney

C: Creed Humphrey, Mitch Morse

DE: Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson

DT: Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons

OLB: Matt Judon, Khalil Mack, T.J. Watt

ILB: Roquan Smith, C.J. Moseley

CB: Sauce Gardner, Pat Surtain II, Marlon Humphrey, Xavien Howard

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James Jr., Jordan Poyer

K: Justin Tucker

P: Tommy Townsend

LS: Morgan Cox

RS: Devin Duvernay

ST: Justin Hardee

NFC

QB: Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins

RB: Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard*, Miles Sanders, Dalvin Cook

FB: Kyle Jyszczyk

WR: Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin

TE: George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson

OT: Trent Williams, Lane Johnson, Tristan Wirfs

G: Zach Martin, Landon Dickerson, Chris Lindstrom

C: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow

DE: Nick Bosa, Brian Burns, DeMarcus Lawrence

DT: Aaron Donald, Jonathan Allen, Dexter Lawrence

OLB: Micah Parsons, Za'Darius Smith, Haason Reddick

ILB: Fred Warner, Demario Davis

CB: Darius Slay, Trevon Diggs, Tariq Woolen, Jaire Alexander

S: Quandre Diggs, Budda Baker, Talanoa Hufanga

K: Jason Myers

P: Tress Way

LS: Andrew DePaola

RS: KaVontae Turpin

ST: Jeremy Reaves