Raiders Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Las Vegas Raiders played to a disappointing 6-11 finish this past season, and GM Dave Ziegler has wasted no time in making necessary adjustments.

Having already been separated from the team, the Raiders are primed to move on from Derek Carr at quarterback. And now, the team is beefing up its receiving depth chart.

In a transaction the team confirmed today, wide receiver Tyler Johnson has been signed to a Reserve/Future contract.

If he makes the regular season roster, Johnson is primed to join Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole as complementary pieces to the team's aerial attack.

Though Johnson didn't see regular season action in 2022, having had stints with the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his acquisition is a smart one for a team in the Raiders' situation.

A 2020 draft selection following an accomplished career with Minnesota, Johnson hasn't yet translated his college success into NFL productivity. But his tools remain intact, and at 24 Johnson still has every opportunity to realize his potential.

A veteran of two seasons with the Buccaneers who possesses a ring from Super Bowl LV, Johnson will hope to reach similar heights in Las Vegas.