Ravens' Plan For Lamar Jackson Situation Reportedly Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens will be without their star quarterback when they take the field for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the sixth game in a row due to the PCL sprain in his knee.

Should the Ravens lose to the Bengals, it will mark the second year in a row that Jackson has sat out the final month of the season due to injury while his team faltered without him.

Jackson's prolonged absence (again) has led to a lot of speculation this week that his time in Baltimore is over.

But according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that's not necessarily the case.

Rapoport reported Saturday that, regardless of when the Ravens' season ends, the team is planning to begin negotiations with Jackson in hopes of keeping him on the roster. Jackson is set to become a free agent following this season.

According to Rapoport, the two sides would both like to reach a long-term deal. Jackson reportedly wants a contract similar to the five-year, $230 million deal between Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

However, if a long-term agreement isn't reached, the expectation is that the Ravens will use a franchise tag to keep Jackson on the roster for 2023.

Jackson suffered his current knee injury during a Dec. 4 win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens initially estimated his return timeline at one to three weeks, but he still has not practiced or played since.

Jackson took to Twitter this week to clarify that he suffered a Grade 2 strain and that he is not back to feeling 100 percent — that his absence is not due to his contract situation.

While Jackson's extended absence has been a strange saga that might have rubbed some fans the wrong way, it sounds like the Ravens are still committed to the former NFL MVP behind center.

They'll look to prove that by agreeing to a new contract with him this offseason.