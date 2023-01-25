Report: 3 Key San Francisco 49ers Players Missed Wednesday's Practice

When the San Francisco 49ers took the practice field Wednesday for their first preparation session for this weekend's NFC Championship Game, three big names were missing.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell all did not participate in the team's practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Samuel was listed on the team's injury report with an ankle injury. McCaffrey is reportedly nursing a sore calf, while Mitchell has a groin injury.

"No practice today for Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell," Schefter tweeted.

While all three players are still expected to take the field Sunday, the fact that they missed a day of practice has caused some concern among 49ers fans.

McCaffrey, Mitchell and Samuel represent the team's three primary options in its run-first offense. The Eagles' generally dominant defense, meanwhile, has been susceptible to the run. Philadelphia led the in passing defense during the regular season but ranked ninth in rushing yards allowed.

During two playoff wins, McCaffrey has totaled 193 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell has rushed for 53 yards and caught a score. Samuel has racked up 178 yards and a touchdown as a receiver and 43 as a rusher.

All three players have battled injuries at various points this season. Mitchell missed 12 games during the regular season due to a pair of knee injuries, while Samuel missed four due to a slew of leg ailments. McCaffrey hasn't missed any time since being traded to the 49ers but did appear hobbled at times during the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

Having any or all of those weapons unavailable would make life more difficult for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who is expected to start once again Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Jimmy Garoppolo, whom Purdy replaced when Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13, is not expected to be available against the Eagles.

The NFL world will be closely monitoring the 49ers' practice reports on Thursday and Friday for an update on the statuses of McCaffrey, Mitchell and Samuel.