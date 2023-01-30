Report: 49ers Could Lose Defensive Coordinator To Head Coaching Job

DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, has long been considered a top head coaching candidate. The only question has been for which team.

In the same week, Ryans was reported to be a top priority of both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

It appears that only one of those teams has maintained momentum, however, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are expected to pursue Ryans.

In a tweet following the 49ers' postseason elimination, Schefter wrote "Houston Texans now are expected to pursue 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to try to make him their next head coach."

If the Texans can have more patience with Ryans than their previous two head coaches, this seems like a logical fit. Ryans was a valued member of the Texans during his playing career, significantly elevated his stock as a defensive coordinator and has the youth to bring upside as a first-time coach.

Many pundits, including John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, are praising this prospective hire.

"DeMeco Ryans is one of the best, most respected and most popular players in Houston’s pro football history. If the McNair family hires him it won’t just be a home run - it’ll be a grand slam!"