Report: Another NFL Team Seeking To Interview Cowboys Assistant Coach

Dan Quinn might have to make a few pit stops on his way to the Dallas Cowboys' divisional-round matchup at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Quinn, the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday and now the Indianapolis Colts also have interest in him.

The Colts have officially asked the Cowboys for permission to interview Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020 before joining the Cowboys in January of 2021. In 2022, the Cowboys finished fifth in the league in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed.

The Colts fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to 2022 season. They've been linked to 12 coaches during their hiring process this year, including interim coach Jeff Saturday, who went 1-7 since joining the team on Nov. 7.

The Colts lost their last seven games of the season, two of which were by one point and one was in overtime.

Despite the potential distraction of talking with other teams during a playoff week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't seem concerned about where Quinn's head is at.

"Dan's the ultimate professional," McCarthy said. "And he will not jeopardize, for anything, the preparation of this game."