Report: Broncos Scrambled To Hire Different Candidate Before Settling For Sean Payton

The NFL coaching carousel was turning by the inch until Tuesday, when it did its rounds at light speed.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans agreed to terms to become the Houston Texans' next head coach, signing a six-year deal, on Tuesday. Hours before that, the Denver Broncos tried to get Ryans to put pen to paper to fill their head coaching vacancy, ESPN's Ian Rapoport reports.

After Ryans committed to Houston, the Broncos signed former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

All that meaning, Payton was the No. 2 guy for the Denver job.

Or was he?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, 13 minutes after Rapoport reported, the timing of Ryans' hire was "completely coincidental." What is true, and whether or not Schefter is trying to cover for Payton and the Broncos to mend the network and franchise's relationship, is unknown.

Ryan led the 49ers to the top of the defensive ranks this season. San Francisco finished as the NFL's top-ranked defense, ranking first in yards allowed, points allowed and fewest big plays allowed. The 49ers also finished second in rush yards allowed and turnovers forced.

So, the Broncos didn't land Ryan. Instead, they gave up an arm and a leg for Payton.

Denver will relinquish its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third- round pick. That compensation comes in addition to Payton's salary.

With a name like Payton at the helm, the hire could pay immediate dividends.

According to ESPN, in 15 seasons under Payton (excluding 2012), the Saints led the NFL in yards per play, third down conversion percentage and red zone touchdown percentage.