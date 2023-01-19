Report: Bucs Could Target Noteworthy College Coach To Replace Byron Leftwich

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Following a one-and-done playoff torching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and four other offensive assistants on Thursday.

Head coach Todd Bowles inherited his entire staff from former coach Bruce Arians in March of 2022. Now, Bowles will contrive his own offensive staff for the first time.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, one name Bowles could target to replace Leftwich is Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who previously worked as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator from the 2016-2018 seasons.

The 56-year-old was also the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Monken just completed his third season with the Bulldogs, winning two national titles in that time. Monken's fifth-ranked offense averaged 501.1 yards per game in 2022.

Georgia also ranked No. 1 nationally in fourth down conversion percentage (.867) and first downs (375 first downs), No. 5 in third-down conversion percentage (.511) and scoring offense (41.4 points per game) and No. 6 in team passing efficiency (161.99).

Pick a category, and Georgia was ranked high in it. The same can't be said for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards and rushing attempts this season. The Buccaneers' red zone efficiency also declined dramatically. They scored 31 offensive touchdowns in 2022 compared to 61 in 2021. In the past two regular seasons, Tom Brady has led the league with 719 and 733 passing attempts.

Georgia ranked 19th in rushing offense in the FBS this season, averaging 205.3 yards per game and scoring 44 rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs averaged 5.5 yards per rush compared to the Buccaneers' 3.4.

If Monken is poached by the Buccaneers, he'll look to establish balance on the ground, but luring him to Tampa Bay might prove to be more difficult than fixing its run game.

Monken just completed the first season of a three-year extension at Georgia, where he made $2 million during the 2022 season, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic. And he doesn't seem to be in a hurry to leave.

“They pay me a lot of money. We all know that,” Monken said in late December, per Emerson. “You have to be careful. The grass isn’t always greener, and money isn’t everything. Now, I value getting paid. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t do this for nothing, but the reality is you have to be careful because your happiness is in winning. It’s about winning. It’s the fight song in the locker room. That’s what it’s about. Anybody that says, ‘Hey, I’m at school A, and boy the city is great, I love it. It’s great for my family, and we’re 4-8, and I’m happy as hell.’ That’s not me. I’d rather be winning in Alaska than losing in San Diego.”