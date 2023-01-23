Report: Cowboys Player Was Crying After Sunday's Loss

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys' near 30-year Super Bowl drought continues after their 19-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday.

In a total defensive effort, the Cowboys held the 49ers to one touchdown on three redzone attempts while their offense struggled to execute, create explosive plays and, at times, remember the rules.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who hasn't won a Super Bowl in his seven-year career, felt the end of the team's playoff run deeply.

"Jayron Kearse is very emotional right now in the locker room, to the point of tears. Being consoled by assistant coach Aden Durde," Mike Leslie tweeted.

Kearse had three solo tackles and two assisted ones in the divisional round loss.

"It's just tough. A winnable game. It's tough," he said.

The Cowboys organization seems to be disappointed in the team's play itself after posting a tweet blazing quarterback Dak Prescott's performance.

"Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds," the Cowboys tweeted.