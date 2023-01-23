Report: Dallas Cowboys Have Contingency Plan In Case Brett Maher Struggles

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher missed four extra point attempts in the team's wild-card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Dak Prescott said he has "no doubt that [Maher] will come back next week (the divisional round) and be perfect."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, however, has a backup plan, just in case.

The team entered its divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with twice the number of two-point conversion plays it had in the Wild Card Round.

The plan has already proven to be a much-needed one.

Maher missed his first extra point attempt of the game with 9:25 left in the second quarter after the Cowboys scored first to take the 6-3 lead. Maher's kick was blocked by 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam, but looked unlikely to have been good regardless.

The Cowboys first showed their apprehension to let Maher kick the field goal with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter when they went for it on a fourth-and-one at the 49ers 19 yard line. The Cowboys converted it and scored on the drive, where Maher's extra point was then blocked.

Despite his postseason performance, Maher made 50-of-53 extra point attempts and 29-of-32 field goals. He is one-for-six in extra point attempts in the playoffs.

Maher made three 50+ yard field goals with a long of 60 yards against the Minnesota Vikings this season, where he contributed a season-high 16 points. He added another 16 points against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 24, where he hit all four field goals and all four extra point attempts.

But after his fifth-missed kick of the postseason, McCarthy will likely pull out his arsenal of two-point attempts.