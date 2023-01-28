Report: Frank Reich Targeting Former Head Coach For Panthers' Defensive Coordinator

The first NFL head coaching hire of the offseason has been made, with the Carolina Panthers tabbing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead their franchise this week.

Now, Reich is looking to fill out his coaching staff.

It sounds like he could start with a big name.

According to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Reich is targeting former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to be his defensive coordinator. Anderson tweeted that there is "momentum gathering" for the hire.

"I'm told Frank Reich would like to have Vic Fangio join his staff to coordinate the defense; momentum gathering for that hire, per league source," Anderson tweeted. "Could take the #Panthers making Fangio the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL."

Fangio has been tied to a few defensive coordinator openings around the NFL since being fired by the Broncos following the 2021 season, and for good reason. During his tenures as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-18), his defenses consistently ranked among the best in the NFL.

As a result, hiring him is going to be expensive. Anderson reported that Reich might need to make Fangio the highest-paid defensive coordinator in pro football in order to lure him to Carolina.

Spending money on the defensive coordinator spot would make sense for Reich, who spent four seasons as an offensive coordinator in the NFL and called his own plays with the Colts.

Fangio was rumored to be Sean Payton's top choice for his defensive coordinator if he were to return to the head coaching ranks in 2023. However, it's starting to look like there's not as much of a market for Payton as many anticipated, as he has not reportedly received a second interview with any NFL team.

Hiring a defensive coordinator with the credential of Fangio would be an impressive start to Reich's tenure in Carolina.