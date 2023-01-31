Report: Georgia Coordinator ‘A Strong Candidate’ To Land 1 NFL Job

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LVII the next two weeks, every other NFL team will continue to move forward into the offseason.

On the heels of a disappointing season that ended in a wild-card blowout, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to reimagine their offense.

That process could start with the acquisition of Todd Monken, the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive coordinator who's been rumored to return to the Buccaneers following a coaching stint from 2016-2018.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo had the scoop.

"Georgia OC Todd Monken is interviewing for the Bucs OC job tomorrow," Rapoport reported. "Monken is a strong candidate to take his old job with a new head coach."

Monken's stock will likely never be higher than it is right now.

Todd has spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia. The team went a combined 37-3 during that span, taking home a pair of national championships.

Should this hire materialize, Monken's arrival in Tampa Bay may have far-reaching consequences. From Georgia's perspective, the departures of quarterback Stetson Bennett and Monken could expedite game-planning changes this spring.

"Monken has been terrific in Athens. Would certainly be a blow to Kirby Smart and Georgia if he leaves for the NFL as it seems to be trending," tweeted John Talty.

Georgia's loss would be Todd Bowles' and Buccaneers' gain. Tampa Bay fans will eagerly await follow-up reports on this prospective addition.