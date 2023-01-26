Report: Here's What Cowboys Staff Changes Could Mean For Ezekiel Elliott's Future

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that, while head coach Mike McCarthy will be back in 2023, the rest of his coaching staff will look drastically different.

McCarthy opted not to renew the contracts of six assistant coaches. The team could also lose one or both of its coordinators, with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore both receiving interest for head coaching jobs around the league.

Now, it's looking like a stalwart player might be gone from the Cowboys' roster next season, as well.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted Wednesday evening that the fact that McCarthy opted not to retain running backs coach Skip Peete "does not bode well for the future of Ezekiel Elliott."

"Can confirm the Cowboys are moving on from running backs coach Skip Peete and senior defensive assistant George Edwards, who coached the linebackers," Hill tweeted. "... Moving on from Skip Peete does not bode well for the future of Ezekiel Elliott."

The Cowboys have a potential out of the six-year, $90 million contract that Elliott signed prior to the 2019 season. If the team releases him, it would cost the franchise $11.86 million in dead cap money, versus a $16.72 million cap hit to keep him on the roster in 2023.

That cost and the fact that Elliott took a backseat to Tony Pollard this season, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and earned his first Pro Bowl inclusion, already resulted in quite a bit of speculation that 2022 would be the final season for Elliott in Dallas. Pollard is set to be a free agent this offseason.

Now, the fact that the Cowboys will have a new running backs coach has further bolstered rumors that the team's personnel in the running back room could change, too. Peete has coached the position for each of McCarthy's three seasons with the team.

Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games this season. It marked the first time in his seven-year career that the former No. 4 overall pick didn't accumulate at least 900 yards on the ground.

Elliott has made his desire to remain with the Cowboys clear, even telling Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News earlier this week that he would be open to taking a pay cut in order to do so.

Time will tell whether that will be enough to prolong the Elliott era in Dallas.