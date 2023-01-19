Report: Here's What Thursday's Byron Leftwich News Means For Tom Brady's Future

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Football fans are still unpacking today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers news. The team fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after earlier in the week dismissing rumors that he'd be let go.

Head coach Todd Bowles also reportedly has Todd Monken in his sights to take over for Leftwich.

These changes are sweeping ones, and leave open questions regarding existing personnel.

Fans wondered, for example, how all of these moves sat with Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer is set to become a free agent and is anything but a lock to return to Tampa Bay after the offseason, being linked with teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

But if a report Thursday serves as any indication, Leftwich's dismissal helps the Bucs' chances of luring Brady back to Tampa.

"Not saying this guarantees a Tom Brady return, but he definitely wasn’t playing for the Buccaneers next season if the offensive coaching staff remained the same," tweeted Charles Robinson of Yahoo.

This provides interesting context for Leftwich's dismissal. Some fans had accused the Tampa Bay ownership of pinning the blame for the team's struggles on Leftwich over Bowles. If Robinson's report is accurate, this move may have been necessary to ensure a shot at Brady's return.

Changes would certainly be needed for the Bucs to succeed with Brady at the helm. As Adam Schefter pointed out in December, the team's offensive woes have been apparent for some time now.

"Buccaneers are averaging 17.2 points per game, 28th in the league and on pace to be the fewest in any NFL season for Tom Brady. This is the Buccaneers’ worst scoring offense since 2009, when Tampa’s quarterbacks were Josh Freeman, Byron Leftwich and Josh Johnson."