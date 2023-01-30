Report: Jim Harbaugh Is Still One NFL Team's Top Candidate

In the minds of NFL fans, Jim Harbaugh's head coaching candidacy came and went.

Once thought of as a hot commodity on the NFL coaching market, Harbaugh pledged to return for another season at Michigan. This seemingly put an end to rumors asserting he'd return to the NFL.

But a report Saturday detailed Harbaugh's meeting with Denver Broncos part-owner Greg Penner. And further credibility was lent to this pairing today, as Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright said Harbaugh remains the team's top target.

"Harbaugh was (and is) the top target for Denver," Allbright tweeted. "They did pivot to Ryans after being rebuffed (their 2nd guy, not 3rd as errantly stated) and he ultimately decided on Houston."

A follow-up tweet from Allbright put the team's pursuit in perspective, as the reporter said "I think the Harbaugh ship has sailed, nothing is ever done until the ink is dry of course."

So, perhaps Denver's ownership group is merely doing their due diligence in pursuing Harbaugh while conceding he's a long shot.

Still, it comes as a shock to many that Harbaugh is considered a possibility in any capacity at this point.

In the minds of his own players and University of Michigan president Santa Ono, Harbaugh is signed, sealed, and delivered for another season. But if he's still on an NFL team's wish list, clearly he's left the door open to be wowed by an offer.

Monday's development will be one for Michigan and Broncos fans to follow with rapt attention.