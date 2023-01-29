Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return For 49ers By Super Bowl Sunday

San Francisco 49ers fans today received an update on Jimmy Garoppolo's health status, and the timing couldn't be more interesting.

Garoppolo on Friday said it's "up in the air" as to whether he'd make a Super Bowl appearance.

And now, with the Niners' biggest game of the season looming, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has leant credibility to the idea that Jimmy G could return if San Francisco wins today.

"It has been eight weeks since Garoppolo broke his foot. The Super Bowl is 10 weeks from that injury," Rapoport began. "Based on the scan that he got earlier in the week, my understanding is he's healed enough where he could begin practicing this week. And they'd get to the point where he could be the backup- not the starter- but the backup for Brock Purdy in the Super Bowl."

Rapoport went on to make the salient point that this approach would incur some risk. Hypothetically, if the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl, one would think they'd want every member of the depth chart to be at full strength. They've shown this level of caution today in ruling out running back Elijah Mitchell.

It's unclear how heavily Garoppolo's return is weighing on the mind of Brock Purdy, but the rookie standout has bigger fish to fry today. It's "win or go home" for his looming showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. If he emerges from that game unscathed, Purdy can worry about his status as a starter later.