Report: Kansas City Chiefs Gave Patrick Mahomes This 'Ultimatum' Following Injury

Patrick Mahomes left it all on the field during Saturday's 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The quarterback appeared to suffer a lower leg injury during the second quarter, but after a brief trip to the locker room, Mahomes returned for the start of the second half and helped lead the Chiefs to their fifth straight AFC title game.

With that being said, new reports coming out of Kansas City this Saturday evening appear to indicate that Mahomes' second half return hinged on one caveat.

Mahomes reportedly told NBC's Melissa Stark postgame that, "They gave me the ultimatum that I wasn't going back in unless I went in there."

"There" appears to be referring to the Chiefs' locker room, where Mahomes was likely evaluated before returning to open the second half.

Mahomes, to his credit, allowed Kansas City's medical staff to do its job.

While his X-rays came back negative, specific details surrounding his injury are still scarce. Many are predicting that he will be diagnosed with some form of an ankle sprain.

Mahomes will now have just one week to recover for the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs will meet the winner of the Bills-Bengals matchup tomorrow.