Report: Key Chiefs Player Added To Injury Report Friday

All week, Kansas City Chiefs fans have fixated on the ankle of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The team has confirmed that, despite suffering a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, Mahomes will take the field when it hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes is not listed on the final injury report.

His top pass-catcher, however, popped up on the report Friday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, tight end Travis Kelce is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a back injury.

"#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fully participated in practice today, but he was added to the injury report with a back issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the #Bengals," Pelissero tweeted.

Kelce practiced fully Friday, so it would be a surprise not to see him on the field.

However, the fact that he was a late addition to the injury report could be cause for concern for Chiefs fans that he won't be 100 percent for the conference title game. (It could also be some gamesmanship on the part of Kansas City.)

Kelce has never missed a game due to injury in the nine years since he became a full-time member of the Chiefs' offense.

Should he be hobbled Sunday, it could have a major impact on the Kansas City offense. Kelce led the Chiefs this season with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught a whopping 14 passes for 98 yards and two scores during Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars.

Add another player to the list of Chiefs stars who will be intently scrutinized prior to Sunday's 6:30 p.m. kickoff.